Member of Parliament(MP) for Jaman South in the Bono region, Williams Okofo-Dateh, has shared details of his last conversation with Deputy Finance Minister and Ejisu MP, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah.

Mr Okofo-Dateh has revealed his late colleague requested for prayers after he confirmed to him he was been considered for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate position.

Aside from being colleague lawmakers, the Jaman South MP said they had a friendship which dates back into the years, stating they were school mates at Rapid Preparatory School in Sunyani.

“Few days before his demise, I met him in Parliament and asked about his alleged running mate bid which he confirmed and told me I should remember him in prayers,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Onua FM.

On Dr Kumah’s ill-health Mr Okofo-Dateh further disclosed he raised concerns at the deceased’s drastic weight loss and he [John Kumah] mentioned he had been sick for sometime but was responding to treatment.

The MP eulogised his late friend for his profound passion for impacting the lives of people he came across while on earth.

His death he noted was a big loss and has brought sadness to not just the family but the entire nation.

Dr Kumah aged 45 passed on Thursday, March 7, 2024, after a short illness.

He left behind a wife and six children.

