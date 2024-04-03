The one-week observance for Inspector Theresa Zampiaw, one of the three police officers who died in a ghastly accident at Kyekyewere has been set for April 6, 2024.

The ceremony will take place at Marina Park, Ashaley Botwe in Accra from 6 am to 6 pm.

Aged 47, Theresa and two colleagues, Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah died in a fatal incident on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The officers, all serving with the Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the Ghana Police Service, were on their way to perform their duties when the accident occurred.

General Corporal Samuel Jude Koufie, another officer traveling with them, sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

