The Ghana Police Service is in mourning as a devastating accident claimed the lives of three of its officers.

The deceased include: Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah, and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah who died in a fatal incident on the March 27, 2024.

The accident occurred near Kyekyewere, close to Suhum in the Eastern Region, along the busy Accra-Kumasi Highway, as the officers were en route to their operational duties.

The officers, all serving with the Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the Ghana Police Service, were on their way to perform their duties when the accident occurred.

General Corporal Samuel Jude Koufie, another officer traveling with them, sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare spoke with the family members of the fallen officers, extending sympathies and offering words of comfort during this difficult time.

The Service in a statement on March 28, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the gallant officers.

It reaffirmed their commitment to stand by the families of the deceased.

