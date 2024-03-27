The Ghana Police Service has lost three police officers in a fatal accident today [March 27, 2024] at Kyekyewere along the Accra – Kumasi Highway while on their way for Police operational duties.

The service has, therefore, issued a statement to mourn the three gallant officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The statement, shared on the social media page of the Ghana Police Service, said “In line with Ghanaian tradition and the Ghana Police Service Regulations, full details will be communicated after the bereaved families are formally informed.”

The police, however, did not disclose the identities of the three deceased officers.

