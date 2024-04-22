Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah, one of the three police officers who died in a ghastly accident at Kyekyewere has been buried.

The solemn ceremony took place on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Agogo in the Asante Akim North Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The funeral drew mourners from far and near, including colleagues from the Ghana Police Service to mourn with the family.

In attendance were COP Okyere Darko Director Legal and Prosecution, COP Frimpong Wilfred Boahen Director Special Duties, DCOP Gabriel Waabu Director Research and Planning and ACP Opuni Kojo Abroakwah Esq Regional Commander Ashanti Central among other Senior Police Officers.

Corporal Asamoah and two others; Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho and PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah, died in a fatal incident on March 27, 2024.

The personnel, all serving with the FPU were on their way to perform their duties when the accident occurred.

