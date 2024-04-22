The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wenchi Constituency of the Bono region has officially inaugurated its campaign team for the 2024 electioneering.

The 2024 elections campaign team is chaired by Kojo Frempong, the party’s parliamentary candidate.

Addressing party members at the inauguration, the Wenchi Constituency Chairman for the NPP, Ali Awudu, charged members of the elephant family to bury their differences and work hard to break the eight.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP knows very well that he is a caretaker of our seat for only a term, so he should forget about retaining the seat because we are prepared to recapture it,” Mr Awudu stated.

The Bono Regional Youth Organizer, Abdul Razark Oppong, appealed to NPP supporters to rally behind the elephant to work tirelessly and recapture the lost Wenchi seat while breaking the eight.

For his part, the Wenchi Municipal Chief Executive, Alexander Obour Damoah, said the 2024 general election is a must-win for NPP for the Wenchi constituency and the entire country.

“The numerous development projects all over the country by President Akufo-Addo’s government will speak for us in the upcoming elections, and there is no debate about it,” he added.

According to him, the NPP government’s achievements within just seven years in the Wenchi municipality are unmatched. He, therefore, entreated party communicators to preach the achievements chalked by the NPP government to Ghanaians.

Mr Obour Damoah stressed, “Let us preach our achievements as they are the surest way to break the eight-year tenure jinx”.

