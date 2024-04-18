The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set up a Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) Secretariat at its Kokomlemle office to provide a meeting space for them in the quest to mobilising more votes ahead of the December 7 polls.

The initiative is to enable PWDs within the party to have a meeting space geared towards mobilising votes from the 1.6 million PWDs population nationwide in the upcoming General Election.

Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, the National Chairman of the party, said the secretariat would serve as the focal point for addressing, coordinating and attending to all matters related to PWDs.

Following the launch, he said national coordinators would be appointed to administer the secretariat, akin to the structure of the party.

The national party would provide them with the necessary support to put in place all the administrative systems to ensure a smooth take off, he assured.

Mr Ntim said the NPP was stronger with the establishment of PWDs Secretariat to give full meaning to its inclusive DNA.

“As a democratic party, we believe that this secretariat will empower and amplify the voices of all its members, especially persons living with disabilities.

“As national Chairman, I pledge to work closely with the secretariat in all things, including providing resources and other related support in order to realise the objective for its establishment,” he noted.

Madam Rita Talata Asobayire, the Second National Vice Chair, NPP, said the party had once lost power with only 23,000 votes, hence they would not take for granted the 1.6 million PWDs in the country.

“We will go to every corner of the country, we will move from house to house, we will leave no stone unturned in this election to ensure that we emerge successful in this coming election,” she said.

She noted that the party would also provide offices for PWDs in its constituency, district and regional offices.

Mr Sunday Afolabi Alao, the Resident Programmes Director, said the Party had been very open to all recommendations they made to them, including integration of PWDs in party structures, and usage of sign language interpreters at their party functions, including that of presidential campaigns.

He said the party also accepted in good faith the request to create a structure for the PWDs as they had for the women and youth wings.

“This move is a call to performance from the persons with disability. It’s one thing to create a space for them as members and another thing to justify what you do by delivering on your promise,” he said.

Dr Kwasi Kyei, a former Director of Communications, NPP, Ashanti Region, lauded the leadership of the party for the initiative.

“I can promise everybody that by the creation of this secretariat for the PWDs, we will work very hard to make sure that out of the 1.6 million PWDs, at least one million votes will come to the NPP.”

