Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, has executed his plans to contest the upcoming by-election as an independent candidate.

The former MP had raised concerns over the reluctance of the NPP leadership to address crucial issues with the delegates album, which he believes undermines its integrity and fairness.

Accompanied by his supporters, Mr Aduomi on Wednesday filed his nomination at the Electoral Commission’s (EC) office.

Addressing the media, the former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways was confident he will emerge victorious but will accept defeat if he loses.

He also dismissed claims of betraying his party which he accused of not treating him fairly.

Mr Aduomi said he will reconsider a return to the NPP if things are done right.

“I’m a civil engineer I work, I’m not going to Parliament because I want money. If I want money I won’t go, I want to go to Parliament because I want to help my people the way I started and want to continue, it’s not about money. If I lose, I don’t care, but my people want me to continue with the good work I did, that is why they are calling for me. If I lose, there’s no problem, I will not quarrel with anybody.

“And I believe if they also lose, they will not quarrel with anybody, it’s elections. The people will decide, I’m not thinking of it not until they change the way they go about things, until things are put right,” he declared.

This comes a few days after the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako assured there were ongoing discussions for Mr Aduomi to rescind his decision.

