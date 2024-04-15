Former Member of Parliament for the Ejisu Constituency, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, has been advised to pull the brakes on his decision to contest the upcoming by-election as an independent candidate.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi made the clarion call on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

Mr Aduomi announced his bid in a press release on Friday, April 12, 2024.

He attributed the decision to what he described as the reluctance of the party to deal with crucial concerns with the voter album.

The release further pointed to flaws in the election process for polling station executives, claiming the deceased MP with the help of regional party executives handpicked some persons for key positions.

However, Chairman Wontumi said the party has taken steps for Mr Aduomi to reconsider his decision, adding until his grievances are resolved, he would expect him to exercise restraint.

According to him, it will not be in the interest of anyone for someone [Mr Aduomi] who has benefitted from the party to take decisions that will hurt members.

“The NPP has helped him. Someone was there before he came and when it was his time, we all supported him. Aduomi became an MP and deputy Minister so we are still engaging him.

If he is hurt or bitter in any way, I will urge him to let go and rather rally behind the NPP for us to emerge victorious,” he appealed.

