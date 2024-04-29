Independent candidate in the Ejisu by-election, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi has denied allegations of allegiance to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the three-time Ejisu Member of Parliament, he is loved by NDC supporters due to his track record and the work he did as a former MP.

“I am not an NDC member. The NDC people like me because of the work I did that benefited them. Where have they seen me wearing NDC colours? The NDC people want to vote for me because I am going independent and because of the work that I did for the constituency,” he told the media after wrapping up his campaign activities on Sunday.

Mr Aduomi also dismissed claims of betraying the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and urged the party to rather focus on addressing the concerns he raised.

“I am not a traitor and NPP should rather solve all issues bothering all members of the party and should not favour some people against others.

That bogus elections that they said they held at the polling stations, if the president has the party and the Ejisu constituency at heart, he will ensure that the issues that the people brought will be solved,” he stated.

Mr Aduomi has come under criticisms following his decision to contest the by-election set for April 30 as an independent candidate.

He has been accused of being pushed by the NDC to contest the polls.

However, the aspirant who is also a former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways has among other things said his decision was informed by the reluctance of the NPP leadership to address crucial issues with the delegates album, which they said undermines its integrity and fairness.

ALSO READ: