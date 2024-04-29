New Patriotic Party(NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on constituents in Ejisu not to vote for independent candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi in the upcoming by-election.

According to him, a vote for the former MP will be a vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), hence, the need for constituents to prioritise continuity and progress by voting the NPP candidate, Kwabena Boateng.

Dr Bawumia made this statement on Sunday during a final campaign by the NPP.

“And so that is why the NDC did not field a candidate for this by-election, they are sponsoring the independent candidate. Let’s all come out in our numbers on election day and vote massively for Lawyer Kwabena Boateng to continue the late John Kumah’s work,” he stated.

The Vice President emphasising the NPP’s 138 seats against the NDC’s 137 stated every vote matters for the NPP in the April 30 crucial by-election.

To buttress his point, he highlighted the developmental projects the ruling government has undertaken in the constituency.

“The NPP government has improved the lives and the people of Ejisu than the NDC. Nothing really worked during the NDC era…MPs don’t sponsor projects; they lobby for projects from the government in power.

“In Parliament, the NPP has 138 including the independent candidate while NDC has 137. And so, a vote for an independent means handing over power to NDC and John Mahama,” he stated.

ALSO READ: