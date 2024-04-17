A farmer, Kwame Ayew has allegedly shot his wife dead at Adaklu Tevikpo in the Volta Region.

The deceased whose name has only been given as Mamaa was found in a pool of blood in her farm on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

A family member, Mr Bakero who narrated the incident to Adom News said Mamaa’s body was discovered by her son who went to help her work on the farm after classes.

Reports suggests that, the deceased had quarrels with her husband a few days before the incident.

Ayew, following the heinous crime ohas fled the town.

The body has since been moved to the Ho Teaching hospital for preservation.

The Volta Regional Police Command has also commenced an investigation into the matter.

