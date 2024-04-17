Queen of Ghana Comedy, Jacinta Ocansey, has revealed how she deals with challenges she faces in her line of duty as a comedian.

Speaking to Joy Entertainment’s Becky, she says she has learned to ignore a lot of things that pose challenges to her.

“I think I have been around long enough to know that I need to ignore a lot of things. So I have learnt to ignore a lot of things. Either I’m cracking jokes about them or I’m ignoring them,” she said.

This stems from various reports of creatives usually being unable to share their problems, thereby getting drenched in them and in most cases suffering depression as a result.

Jacinta has performed in top Comedy Shows in Ghana and Nigeria. These include Comedy Night with Buchi (Lagos), Shakara and the Gang (Lagos), Comedy Express, Girl Talk, Laughline, Live Comedy Thursdays, and Lord of the Ribs.

Others are Easter Comedy Show, DKB Live, DKB Point of View, Akwaaba UK Comedy Night, Comedy Bar, Silverbird Comedy Night, Corporate Comedy Series, MMC Live, among a host of others.

She also has her own annual stand-up comedy specials.

In 2022, she staged her maiden show dubbed ‘One Night Stand’ and followed it up with another called ‘Woman on Top’ in 2023.

