Ghanaian comedian, Jacinta Ocansey has revealed that she did not know how tough her comedy career would be even though she had hopes of having a great career someday.

According to the ‘Queen of Comedy’, while she always envisioned a bright future for herself in comedy, she underestimated the difficulties that came with going on that path.

Speaking to Joy Entertainment’s Becky, Jacinta reflected on the reality that the higher one climbs, the more intense the battles and challenges become.

Despite this realization, the comedian said she remains undeterred, emphasizing that her passion for comedy has sustained her through it all.

“I always knew that I would be great but I think I didn’t know how tough it would be. Nothing ever prepares you for how tough the journey gets, it’s like a new level, a new devil,” Jacinta said.

“The higher you go, the more things you have to battle with, the fact that you have to be better than the last, nothing prepares you for that, but it has been an amazing journey,” she added.

Jacinta has performed in comedy Shows in Ghana and Nigeria.

These include Comedy Night with Buchi (Lagos), Shakara and the Gang (Lagos), Comedy Express, Girltalk, Laughline, Live Comedy Thursdays, Lord of the Ribs, Easter Comedy Show, DKB Live, DKB Point of View, Akwaaba UK Comedy Night, Comedy Bar, Silverbird Comedy Night, Corporate Comedy Series, MMC Live among a host of others.

