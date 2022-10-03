Grammy award-winning artiste, Chance The Rapper, is expected to attend Heiress Jacinta’s headlined stand-up comedy show, One-Night Stand, at the National Theatre on October 8.

In a video making rounds on social media, the US music star was seen grabbing a ticket from the outstanding female comedienne who has graced many ace platforms in Ghana and abroad.

This week is your final Chance to get tickets and be part of history💫



@chancetherapper

Meanwhile, the comedy goddess, Heiress Jacinta has become the first-ever female comedienne in Ghana to headline her own stand-up comedy show.

With her almost a decade of experience in the comedy sphere, Jacinta is set to cement her craft to the highest esteem with her One-Night Stand show.

Taking to her social media pages to announce it, she described October 8 as a night that will hold surprises, great experiences and lots of laughter.

Some of her performances that led to her breakthrough include her performance at a comedy club at Osu introduced to her by David Oscar and her performance at the 2015 Akwaaba UK Comedy Night at Movenpick Hotel.

Again in 2016, with the help of Buchi, one of Nigeria’s leading comedians, she performed at the Lord of the Ribs comedy show in Ghana.

She has also performed in top Comedy Shows in Ghana and Nigeria including Comedy Night with Buchi (Lagos), Shakara and the Gang (Lagos), Comedy Express, Girltalk, Laughline, Live Comedy Thursdays and Easter Comedy Show.

The list continues with DKB Live, DKB Point of View, Akwaaba UK Comedy Night, Comedy Bar, Silverbird Comedy Night, Corporate Comedy Series, and MMC Live among a host of others.

She nailed her performance at a comedy event in the UK at Leicester Square Theatre on February 6, 2022, before rocking patrons seated for Nigeria’s Basketmouth show that took place on February 11, 2022, at the Indigo 02 Arena, UK.

