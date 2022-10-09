Comedienne Jacinta Ocansey says she has given up on dating because men do not take her serious.

According to Jacinta, her profession – comedy – in a way deters men from developing a serious and intimate relationship with her.

“Oh, they won’t take me seriously,” Jacinta told Doreen Avio on Friday. “I have given up. I am not doing relationships again,” she said on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM

She added that she tried to have serious relationships with some guys in the past, but she realised they were not willing to see her beyond her craft.

This, according to the comedienne, is challenging because she is more than just what she does to put food on her table.

“Sometimes you are like ‘dead-serious,’ but they [men] say ‘I don’t even know when to take you seriously.’ Oga, what do you want me to do again? How again? I should wear a suit to show you that I am serious?” she quizzed.

However, Jacinta Ocansey made it clear that she is absolutely fine with being single, and thus is not open to any overtures from any man because “I don’t want anyone to come and stress my life.”

Jacinta Asi Ocansey, affectionately called, “Queen of Ghana Comedy,” is outdooring her first stand-up comedy event dubbed One Night Stand on October 8 at the National Theatre in Accra.