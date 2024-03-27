Controversial Ghanaian personality, Akuapem Poloo has once again made headlines, this time for shedding light on her romantic relationship with a wealthy Ghanaian businessman.

Amidst rumors circulating about her recent acquisition of a luxurious car, Poloo clarified that the vehicle in question belongs to her sweetheart.

Contrary to speculations that she is dating a married politician, she affirmed that her lover is not a married man.

In an interview, Akuapem Poloo disclosed intimate details about her relationship, revealing that they have known each other for a considerable period.

She acknowledged her lover for the emotional and financial support he provides, as well as the love he has for her son.

Poloo, however, clarified that she is not with her partner for financial gains, but their relationship is rooted in love.

Asked to reveal the identity of her lover, she described him as a frequent traveler who only returns to Ghana for business meetings.

Due to her past experiences, she has opted to keep him off the screen until their relationship advances.