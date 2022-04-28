Netherlands-based Ghanaian, Mavis Akos has stated that love has no limit

The single mother of four said she does not mind dating a 23-year-old.



In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Mavis stressed that, everyone irrespective of your situation has the right to love.



“If you have kids, you have the right to love. I’m okay if you are 20 or 100, as long as you are not underage. From 23 years upward, it doesn’t matter. If I fall in love, why not?” she said.

She added that, most of the men especially from Ghana who have expressed interest only want an opportunity to travel.



“A lot of Ghanaian men are looking for help, not love. It is clear that they want to travel” Mavis bemoaned.