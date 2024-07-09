Nigerian musician, Chidozie Ugochinyere aka Fave, has spoken out about her love life in an interview that has set tongues wagging.

She admitted that she began dating at a very tender age even before her teenage period.

The 24-year-old vocalist stated that while in the children’s choir, she developed feelings for the choir master.

She also mentioned that, they had a tradition where he would call at midnight, which she thought was “cute”.

She revealed the age difference was not very wide and since they were both not adults, they kept it strictly platonic.

She made the revelation in an interview when questioned about her sexuality.

The singer admitted that she had questions about her sexuality due to some portrayals she makes o social media.

“My sexuality is in question; I am curious. Shouldn’t we all be curious? If you are not, then it is a problem,” she added.

Fave rose to prominence in 2021 with her hit tune ‘Baby Riddim’, which received good feedback and received extensive broadcast on radio and television.

Recently, the singer teamed with Davido on the song ‘Kante’ off his album ‘Timeless’.