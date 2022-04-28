Ghanaian afrobeat artiste, Sefa has disclosed her shortest relationship lasted for two days.

“My shortest relationship lasted two days” she revealed in an interview on Accra FM.

The Echoke hit maker blamed her relationship problem on lack of communication.

“I think it had a problem to do with the communication, if you know me you know I like social media and phones and I think that’s something he quite didn’t get at that time” she explained.

Sefa is out promoting her current single titled “Soft life”.