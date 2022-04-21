Why I didn’t attend Rita Dominic’s marriage ceremony – Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has disclosed why she was absent at her colleague, Rita Dominic’s wedding, which was held in Imo State in Nigeria.

While reacting to a fan who queried her, Mercy Johnson explained that she was on a movie set during the time of the star-studded ceremony.

The fan asked: I have gone through your page several times to see if it not you again since yesterday because I know you as one who is always genuinely happy with everyone, I was wondering since you didn’t go to Owerri, what happened to posting?”

Mercy responded by saying: Lol, I was on set, my heart is always with team happy…thank you loads”, Mercy Johnson replied.

Veteran thespian, Rita Dominic and her hubby, Fidelis Anosike had their traditional wedding on Tuesday, April 20, and the event was well attended by top Nollywood stars and very important personalities.

Rita Dominic and her hubby, Fidelis Anosike

Some of the celebrities in attendance included Lydia Forson, Ini Edo, Joke Silva, Chidi Mokeme, Queen Nwokoye, Hilda Dokubo, Okey Bakassi, Julius Agwu, Uche Jombo, Shan George, Lilian Bach, Idia Aisien, and Uche Elendu among other notable celebs.

However, Mercy Johnson, Genevieve Nnaji, Funke Akindele and a list of other actresses absent stirred reactions from some followers.

Meanwhile, Mercy Johnson also took to Instagram to congratulate ‘the Queen herself’, Rita Dominic.

She wrote: The Queen herself, Congratulations Queen, The celebration never ends. I wish you so much happiness in this new journey….P/s we all clicked our glasses to you on set yesterday….Gods blessings always Mami @ritadominic ♥️

