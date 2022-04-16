Ghanaian female composer, Becca, after a gym session, has teased social media users with another butt video walking out of the gym with her husband.

In another video that was shared on Instagram by blogger, GHhyper, Becca holding hands with her husband, Dr Sanni Daneil, raised one leg drawing attention to her buttocks.

The ‘African Woman’ crooner also flaunted her flat belly which many believe she has achieved as a result of working out consistently right after having a baby.

ALSO READ:

Serving couple goals, Becca and her husband dressed in a fitness wear to complement each other.

This comes after a video that was shared on Instagram on April 13, 2022. Becca in that video, perplexed social media users with a workout video she has shared with her fans.