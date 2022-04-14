Ace songstress Becca has proven her hour-glass figure is all natural as she shows off her gym session as evidence.

The singer showed her 2.5 million fans the struggle she goes through to ensure she looks spicy for her husband.

According to her, though the journey is stressful, she puts all her excuses aside while remembering that she is capable.

The African Woman crooner lifts weight, does single leg planks, and flips tyres as part of her exercise routine.

A video she posted of her gym session also captured her rocking a body-hugging two-piece fit which exposed her curves.

Her social media comment section has been filled with messages of admiration

