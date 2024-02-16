The Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) was ablaze with romance as highlife icon Kwabena Kwabena and songstress Becca mesmerized the audience at the Vitamilk Love Night Concert.

On February 14, 2024, the Grand Arena of the AICC radiated passion as attendees, adorned in shades of red, gathered to celebrate the essence of love.

The stage was meticulously prepared for an evening of enchantment, featuring dynamic performances by MCs, DJs, and saxophonists, setting the stage for the main acts of the night – Kwabena Kwabena and Becca.

With a seamless fusion of timeless classics and fresh releases, the duo captivated the audience, leaving them spellbound.

Kwabena Kwabena delighted fans with renditions of beloved hits such as “Adult Music,” “Afraid to Lose You,” and “Aso,” while Becca, marking her triumphant return after a six-year hiatus, charmed the crowd with singles like “Woman,” “Yes I Do,” “Forever,” and “Daa Ke Daa,” alongside exclusive previews of two unreleased tracks, a heartfelt gesture to her devoted fans.

At one point, comedian and actor Clemento Suarez played the piano for the songstress as she performed to the excitement of the crowd.

The atmosphere soared to new heights with the electrifying performance of superstar songstress Efya, whose soulful voice and dynamic stage presence left attendees yearning for more.

Some couples described the event as the perfect setting to reaffirm their bond and revel in cherished moments of romance.

Rob Photography

Rob Photography

