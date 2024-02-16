Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, has given an optimistic update on Thomas Partey’s recovery, confirming that the midfielder has resumed on-field training.

After grappling with a hamstring injury, the 30-year-old faced another setback just before their clash with Liverpool.

Partey has been sidelined since October 2023 following an injury sustained during training ahead of their Champions League encounter with Sevilla.

Ahead of their upcoming match against Burnley at Turf Moor, Arteta assured that Partey’s rehabilitation is progressing positively, with the midfielder now back on the training pitch.

However, Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey remain sidelined for the long term, though there are hopeful signs of their return to action in the near future.

“Some of them have been progressing better than others,” Arteta remarked on the current status of the injured players. “We have a training session again today. Some of them have completed a few sessions this week, and I am hopeful that we will see some returns tomorrow.”

When quizzed on whether any players have been definitively ruled out for the upcoming match, Arteta replied, “At the moment, no.”

Furthermore, Arteta provided a positive update on the long-term absentees, reassuring fans that there have been no significant setbacks.

“No, there have been no major setbacks with any of those injuries. Thomas Partey, in particular, is progressing really well. I don’t want to speak too soon, but he’s showing promising signs and has already returned to training on the field” he affirmed.

