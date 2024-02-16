The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is actively seeking a new coach for the Black Stars national team following a disappointing performance at the recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The country’s football governing body has held talks with Otto Addo, a former Ghanaian footballer who currently serves as an assistant coach at Borussia Dortmund for the vacant coaching job.

Chris Hughton, the former coach of the Black Stars, was dismissed following the team’s disappointing showing at AFCON, where the team recorded just two points and exited at the group phase.

The decision to search for a new coach was made by a committee of five members, with Mark Addo, the Vice President of GFA, serving as the chairperson.

However, Asempa FM Sports has revealed that, Otto Addo is in advanced negotiations to return as the head coach of the Black Stars.

He previously led the team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, defeating Nigeria in the playoffs.

If appointed, Otto Addo will be assisted by Maxwell Konadu, who is currently the head coach of Nsoatreman FC.

The GFA has received a total of 500 coaching applications for the vacant role, reflecting the high level of interest in the position.

Meanwhile, the Committee is expected to send their recommendation to the Executive Council of the GFA for approval.

