Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has cautioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) regarding their search for a new coach for the Black Stars.

The Suame MP advised against hiring a well-established coach for the team.

Rather, he underscored the need for GFA to appoint an up-and-coming coach who will grow with the team.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

“Let’s refrain from pursuing already established coaches as they may not necessarily enhance the national team’s performance,” he stated during parliamentary proceedings on Wednesday, February 14.

“Investing in emerging talent can contribute to building a stronger foundation for the Black Stars. It’s time to prioritize youth, as has been done in the past,” he added.

The GFA recently parted ways with Chris Hughton and the entire technical staff of the national team following the team’s disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ivory Coast emerged victorious.

Currently, the five-member committee set up to recommend a coach to the Executive Council is expected to submit their report this week.

Over 500 coaches have applied for the coaching job according to the Vice President of the GFA, Mark Addo.

Meanwhile, there are reports that, former coach, Otto Addo and Maxwell Konadu are favourites for the vacant coaching job.