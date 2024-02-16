The death toll in Thursday afternoon’s ghastly fatal school bus accident has risen to five following the death of another pupil.

The deceased, identified as Josephine Asare, a 9-year old girl and five others, as well as a female teacher, Bernice Agyei were rushed to the Agyarkwa Hospital after the accident.

A Nissan Patrol vehicle, believed to be the official vehicle of District Chief Executive for Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti region, Prince Karikari, is said to have crashed into the Hyundai mini bus with registration GE 2291-10.

According to an eyewitness account, the driver of the bus attempted an unapproved u-turn while driving on the shoulders of the road from the Accra-Kumasi direction at a spot near Nanchia.

Three male pupils and their female teacher, identified as Dorcas Dede, died while receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw after being rushed there.

Adomonline.com sources say the pupil died while on his way to the Koforidua General Hospital, where he and two others who sustained injuries had been referred to.

The condition of the boy is said to have started deteriorating while en route to Koforidua after the ambulance they were traveling on allegedly developed a mechanical fault.

The medics in charge, in an attempt to save him sent him to Enyiresi Government Hospital to resuscitate him.

But was pronounced dead on arrival.

