Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has blocked the third reading of the Anti-LGBTQ bill.

Barring his move, this day would have seen the passage of the controversial legislation.

Mr Afenyo-Markin says he is not outrightly against the principles of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill and supports it.

But the legislator says he opposes the provision that would lead to the imprisonment of individuals accused of engaging in or promoting LGBTQ activities.

According to him, the bill’s punitive action would not aid in rehabilitating the culprits.

Meanwhile, a sponsor of the bill, Sam George indicated that Mr Markin’s argument does not hold water.

Listen to audio below:

