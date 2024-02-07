Ghanaian songstress, Rebecca Acheampong, also known as Becca, has urged Ghanaians to support actress, Moesha Boduong by donating to her ongoing GoFundMe campaign.

According to reports, the actress has suffered a stroke and has been hospitalized.

During an interview on Daybreak Hitz with Doreen Avio on Monday, Becca emphasized the importance of Ghanaians rallying behind the social media influencer by “Helping save a life”.

“I tell people that, if God helps you and you don’t do the same to others, what then is the purpose? When I heard about it I just said, she might not be my best friend, but she is a sister in the industry so why not help her as much as I can”, she said.

Becca also mentioned that she, together with her husband, decided to donate an amount of 2000 dollars to support Moesha.

“I think it wasn’t Becca but more of Rebecca Acheampong that donated. I like to put myself in that space because, I came together with my husband and donated that to her, and I hope it would help her out.”

She further urged Ghanaians to embrace the practice of assisting individuals in times of need instead of consistently being judgmental or pessimistic about someone’s lifestyle.

“It is a definition of living a life. That is the problem I have with people. You live your life the way you want to live it as long as you are living it with the right morals. People misunderstand the industry, the fact that someone dresses nicely, doesn’t mean they are collecting it (money) from somewhere, everybody works and does something for themselves. Most of the time, this happens to women and it’s very disrespectful,” she noted.

