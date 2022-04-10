News of the death of Hajia Ramatu, former Second Lady and mother of Yendi Member of Parliament (MP), Farouk Mahama has attracted First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady, Samira Bawumia to his residence.

May be an image of 7 people, people standing and outdoors

Also present was the National Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, and other officials.

May be an image of 2 people, people sitting and indoor

The duo on Friday, April 8, 2022, visited the MP who doubles as the son of former Vice President under the Kufuor administration Aliu Mahama to commiserate with him.

May be an image of 7 people, people standing and outdoors

They signed the book of condolence which was opened in honour of Hajia Ramatu who many have been described as a mother of all.

May be an image of 4 people, people sitting, people standing and indoor

Hajia Ramatu passed on on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

May be an image of 4 people, people sitting, people standing and indoor

Her son, Farouk stated it occurred at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Hajia Ramatu was 70 years old.

May be an image of 10 people, people standing and indoor

Meanwhile, a state funeral service will be held for the late Second Lady at the Independence Square on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

May be an image of 6 people, people sitting, people standing and indoor




