News of the death of Hajia Ramatu, former Second Lady and mother of Yendi Member of Parliament (MP), Farouk Mahama has attracted First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady, Samira Bawumia to his residence.

Also present was the National Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, and other officials.

The duo on Friday, April 8, 2022, visited the MP who doubles as the son of former Vice President under the Kufuor administration Aliu Mahama to commiserate with him.

They signed the book of condolence which was opened in honour of Hajia Ramatu who many have been described as a mother of all.

Hajia Ramatu passed on on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Her son, Farouk stated it occurred at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Hajia Ramatu was 70 years old.

Meanwhile, a state funeral service will be held for the late Second Lady at the Independence Square on Saturday, April 9, 2022.