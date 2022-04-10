A British Airways flight bound expected to land in Accra on Friday, April 8, 2022, has returned to London.

This, according to the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), was due to airspace restrictions in Bamako, Mali.

The outfits in a joint statement indicated passengers of the outbound flight BA081 have been informed of the incident.

“Consequently, British Airways will operate two flights on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Details of the additional flights are to be communicated to passengers.

“British Airways Passenger Handling and Ticketing staff will be available this evening, Saturday, April 9, 2022, to offer assistance to affected passengers and also direct those who have been rebooked onto their carriers,” the statement indicated.

It has further assured travellers that British Airways would be provided with the needed assistance for the smooth facilitation of affected passengers.