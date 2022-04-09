Scores of residents at the Apiate Relief Camp have been left stranded and displaced after being hit by a rainstorm.

Heavy rainfall in parts of the country on Friday did not spare residents whose lives were brought to a standstill on January 20 following a tragic explosion that wiped out the town.

Reports indicate the rainfall destroyed some tents shortly after the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy visited the camp.

The Deputy National Disaster Management Organisation Director for Prestea-Huni-Valley, Louis Afful, narrating the incident said the situation is devastating.

He indicated accommodation had to be immediately provided for about 50 people as some tents varying in sizes have been carried away.

Mr Afful urged the government to hasten processes to relocate the people as the rainy season has set in.

The relief camp is a temporal makeshift community set up for the residents as government facilitates processes to reconstruct the town.

The explosion killed at least 13 people, leaving more than 100 others injured.

The Apiate Support Fund has been set up to mobilise adequate funds to rebuild the community and has so far received over GHS 35 million.