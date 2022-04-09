Private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai, has filed a case asking for a review of the Supreme Court Deputy Speaker voting case.

In a unanimous decision on March 9, the Supreme Court ruled that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament retains his voting rights as an MP even when presiding over proceedings.

The court also took the view that the Deputy Speaker can be counted during the formation of a quorum for decision making.

Justice Abdulai, who filed the initial case that resulted in this ruling, believes the judges ignored key laws and portions of the constitution in coming to this conclusion.

