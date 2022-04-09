A woman has died after a Land Rover hit three people on the pavement near a pub, police have said.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident in Pemberton, Wigan, at around 9.20 pm last night.

A silver Land Rover was travelling along the road when it hit three pedestrians, police said, adding that the driver failed to stop at the scene.

Sadly, a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital but later died.

Two other male pedestrians suffered serious injuries.

Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers have arrested two males on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in custody at this time.

Emergency services rushed to the scene ( Image: Manchester Evening News WS)

Police on the scene in Ormskirk Road in Pemberton ( Image: Manchester Evening News WS)

“The scene remains closed and drivers are advised to take alternative routes.”

PC Oliver Batty, from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family who are understandably devastated by the circumstances of how their loved one has lost their life.

“We immediately launched an investigation into the circumstances and the road has been closed for some time whilst we carried out a number of enquiries.

The scene remains closed and drivers are asked to take alternative routes ( Image: Manchester Evening News WS)

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage that may be able to assist with our investigation and give the woman’s family the answers they deserve.

“In particular, anyone who may have seen a silver Land Rover Freelander in the area of Ormskirk Road in the minutes leading up to this incident is urged to contact us.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 4741 or report it online or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk.”

Police are asking for witnesses to the incident ( Image: Manchester Evening News WS)

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Just before 9.30 pm last night (Friday, April 8), one fire engine from Wigan central and two fire engines from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a collision on Ormskirk road, Wigan.”

“Crews arrived quickly at scene. The incident involved one vehicle which had collided with three pedestrians.”

“Firefighters using trauma equipment, worked with colleagues from North West Ambulance service to treat four people at the scene. Two people were taken to hospital.”

“Firefighters were in attendance for around three hours.”