One person has been injured after armed robbers attacked Ghana Women’s Premier League side, Savannah Ladies.

The incident occurred when players and other officials were on their way to Kumasi to honour a league game with Dreams Ladies FC.

The club confirmed the incident on its official Twitter page, stating the robbers made away with an amount of money and other belongings in their possession.

Our bus has been attacked by Armed robbers on our way to Kumasi.

The injured has been identified as an official of the club though the name has not been made public.

“Thanks to Allah, the team has arrived safely in Kumasi. All players are fine but one official sustained injuries. Meanwhile, the robbers made away with monies of the persons on board,” part of the tweet read.

Below are some pictures of our bus after the robbery.

However, the game, which was scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022, has been postponed to Sunday.