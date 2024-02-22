The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced the mandatory removal of shoes by passengers at screening checkpoints with immediate effect across all airports.

In a statement, GACL explained the directive is in accordance with the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority’s (GCAA) mandate to oversee the implementation of security measures to safeguard air transport, life, and property.

“Section 17.4.5(1) of the Ghana Civil Aviation (Aviation Security) Directives provide that no person shall enter a sterile area or a security restricted area without having his/her person or carry-on baggage, goods, or other articles in their possession screened,” the GACL read in parts.

GACL has therefore appealed to the general public to adhere to the new directive to ensure seamless operations at airports within the country.

ALSO READ:

Read the full statement below: