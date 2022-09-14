The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has interdicted Awudu Basit, an aviation security officer with the Kumasi Aiport for conducting a “Pre-Boarding search” on the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah.

The incident, according to GACL, occurred on April 8, 2022, when Mr Basit was assigned to perform airside duties.

The Minister is said to have appeared from the VVIP lounge to board Africa World Airline flight at about 2:30 pm.

“It is reported that you approached the minister and demanded to conduct a pre-boarding search on him in the open of the front of the VVIP lounge,” a statement from GACL read.

The situation the company said ended up embarrassing the minister and has cast a negative impression on the company’s image and integrity, hence the suspension pending thorough investigations into the matter.

The statement further noted Mr Basit will be paid two-thirds of his salary during the period of interdiction.

Below is the full statement: