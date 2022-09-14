A trailer transporting an excavator has crashed two persons to death at Sefwi Besibema in the Akontombra District of the Western North Region.

The accident, which occurred on Tuesday, left five others in critical conditions.

The trailer with registration number GE 4871-X was said to be transporting an excavator from Sefwi Akontombra towards Wiawso when the driver failed its brakes.



Eyewitnesses say the trailer run into about five shops on the stretch and trapped seven people leading to the instant death of two young men.



The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Sefwi Wiawso Government Hospital pending identification and autopsy.



Two of the injured were also reportedly rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital due to the severity of their condition.



The Assembly Member for Besibema Electoral Area, Isaac Entsie, speaking on the incident, disclosed that apart from the death and injuries, their pipeline, transformer and portions of their roads were also destroyed.