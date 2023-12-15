National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, has lamented the low budgetary allocation for his Ministry in the 2024 budget.

His Ministry had requested an amount of ₵2.5 billion ahead of the 2024 budget statement to deal with election related issues, as well as emerging internal and domestic terrorism threats.

However, following the release of the 2024 budget statement and economic plan it was revealed the Ministry got only ₵1.6 billion.

“We are aware of the domestic and also the external security challenges as well as the challenges of the election year. We had estimated that we’d need an amount of about ₵2.5 billion but unfortunately our allocation has been reduced to ₵1.6 billion because the national envelope is not big enough,” he stated on the floor of parliament today.

Despite this, the Minister says his ministry will make do with the amount and continue to keep the nation safe.

“In spite of this Mr. Speaker, we want to assure the house that we will do everything to be able to accommodate the various challenges that we face and we will make sure that we are able to confront the challenges,” he said.

