The Ghana Netherlands Business and Culture Council (GNBCC) is an organization that facilitates and supports business cooperation between Ghana and Netherlands.

In partnership with the Royal Netherlands Embassy (RNE), GNBCC promotes entrepreneurship and employment creation through the Private Sector Development Program.

GNBCC is supporting business entrepreneurs in the horticultural and cocoa value chains in Ghana especially with women entrepreneurs fulfilling a key role in the growth of these sectors . For this reason, GNBCC developed the Women in Business Project. With this the GNBCC recognizes the vital role women play in the business landscape. The Women in Business Program is a testament to their dedication, to create a more enabling environment for female entrepreneurs.

The program consists of one-on-one mentoring by esteemed female professionals and experts in various fields, as well as the organization of relevant workshops, webinars and masterclasses based on the needs of the entrepreneurs.

Recently, GNBCC hosted the first Women in Business Cocktail in the charming setting of the GNBCC garden in Cantonments. The event proved to be a good opportunity for networking, fostering connections, and rallying support for businesses. Attendees, including mentees, mentors, GNBCC board members, and invited guests, engaged in lively interactions throughout the evening. Furthermore, the gathering provided a platform for the participating entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products.

During the cocktail event, several mentees shared insights into the positive impact of the program on their businesses. Expressing gratitude for proactive and involved mentors, they attested to the transformative progress witnessed in their ventures.

GNBCC’s Women in Business Project Manager, Mrs. Jemima Rockson-Botchey, in her speech,reiterated that the program is a transformative initiative designed to nurture and cultivate the talents of Ghanaian women who have ventured into the world of horticulture and cocoa business.

The project, which has been made possible with the support of the Royal Netherlands Embassy, kicked off over a month ago on the 5th of October, and since then, most mentees have had meaningful discussions with their mentors, delving into detailed business strategies and goal setting, with some already adapting these impactful changes within their businesses.

Over the next few weeks and months, we eagerly anticipate tracking and monitoring the progress of the mentees of the program. Updates about the journey and progress of the mentees and mentors will be shared.

The mentees for the 2023 edition of the Women in Business Program are Joana Kpeteme – Halle-P, Nana Nyantakyiwaa – Sign Natural, Augustina Tufuor – Tropical Snacks, Nana Achiaa Agyekum – Saliscom Limited, Kate Amaniampong – Enviroparks, Pearl Kitcher – Chocolart Haus, Blessed Jemima Attuahene – Evergreen Blessed Limited, Stephanie Agbettoh – Chocoluv, Sheila Cornelius – Cornelius Farms, Sylvia Fafali Orou – Faivich, Yaa Osei – Obaa Essentials, Sarah Aidoo – Jireh-Aidoo Ltd, Gifty Gyebi – Goldranch Trading Enterprise, Maame Konadu Adusei – Purple Start & More, Pascaline Tchale – Rayon Vert, Gifty Tetteh – Safe Haven Exclusive Foods, Rosaline Nutsugah – Green Gold Gardens and Rafiah Ahmed – Misanfaty

A big thank you to our mentors – Adelaide Benneh Prempeh – B&P Associates, Elsie Appeadu – Delft Imaging, Fatima Alimohamed – African Brand Warrior, Barbara Davies – MullenLowe, Evelyn Lokko – Philips Limited, Catherine Krobo-Edusei – EdenTree Limited, Dr. Florence Vanderpuye – Rosh Pinnah Ventures, Ethel Setordzie – RDK Consulting, Abena Ntrakwah – Ntrakwah & Co., Celestina Danso-Arhin – Holland GreenTech.