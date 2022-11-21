Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, has warned that terrorists may take advantage of galamsey activities.

The Minister has stated the revenue generated from the illegality could be a source of attraction for terrorists.

Mr Dapaah raised the concerns during a press briefing in Accra as he gives an update on the Accra Initiative.

The initiative aims to prevent the spillover of terrorism from the Sahel and to address transnational organised crime and violent extremism in ECOWAS member countries’ border areas.

He cited Burkina Faso and Mali as countries where terrorists have been attracted to gold mining areas.

“In Mali, in Burkina Faso, the terrorists have always been attracted to gold mining areas. Clearly, they try to make money from gold mining activities to undertake the criminal activities that they do.

“The criminals may want to take advantage of galamsey activities in our country to raise money to do what they do in other countries and what they may plan to do in our country,” he said.

However, he assured that his outfit is working hard to avert such developments in Ghana.

“We are aware of this. We are studying it. We do know what has to be done in this area, and we work hard to make sure we are not overtaken by events. But clearly, one way that you can make cheap money to go and undertake some of these criminal activities is galamsey, so it’s of interest,” he assured.

The West African sub-region in recent times has been confronted with threats of terrorism as Ghana’s neighbours Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso have suffered attacks.

The situation has compelled the Ghana government to launch the See Something, Say Something campaign, to encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity.