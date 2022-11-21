Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum, says the Black Stars are hungry and ready to put up a good fight at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana is making their fourth appearance at the Mundial having missed out in 2018 in Russia.

The Black Stars, who are four-time African champions have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

The team wrapped up their preparations with a convincing 2-0 win over Switzerland and safely arrived in Doha for the tournament last week Friday.

Despite having the youngest squad at the tournament, Asante Twum says the players are hungry and ready to fight for the country.

According to him, the team will not disgrace the country as they prepare to take on Portugal on Thursday at Stadium 974 in Doha.

“We at the World Cup to compete and not to add to the numbers. We have selected players who are ready and hungry to fight for the colors of the country,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We have belief that the players will put up a good fight before the game on Thursday. The coaches are doing well and I can say we will not disgrace ourselves at the tournament.”

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.