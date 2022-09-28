Albert Kan-Dapaah, National Security Minister, has called on the mining industry players to take security of mining sites and miners seriously since terrorists have targeted the sector and are pushing vigorously in that line.

He expects all to spend time time and share ideas for the growing security concern.

He made the revelation during the second West Africa Mining Security Conference in Accra.

He was worried about the security challenges in the mining sector, especially in remote areas.

He said mining operators ought to ensure security of workers and property and areas of operations.

Weapons and light ammunition continue to be pushed in Sahel and West Africa Sub-Region and Ghana needs £1 Billion Pounds to push away the terrorists who are sophisticated in activities.

He added that there were 346 tourists attacks in Africa, 45 % in West Africa with 2022 alone totaling 76 terrorism attacks in West African.

H.E. Berenice Owen-Jones, Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, on her part, said mining in West Africa with its security challenges, especially in Ghana was a major concern, stressing, her country would continue to invest in Ghana.

The two-day conference brings together diplomats, political heads, mining and security experts on the way forward.

