Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond, has condemned the action of booing at the President, Nana Akufo-Addo when he was addressing a crowd at the Global Citizens Festival (GCF).

To the senior MP, the action was unwarranted, un-Ghanaian and above all a bad precedent.

Speaking in Parliament today, the MP wondered who condoned that because irrespective of whatever might have happened, the President must not be disrespected and sandwiched with such an attitude on a platform such as the GCF.

Arguing on the fact that if the youth did that because they wanted to let the president know what’s happening, he said “who doesn’t know times are hard?”

He advised the youth to be patient in their actions, since they need the elders’ counsel to be able to handle issues in life better.

