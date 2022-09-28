The Ministry of Energy has denied allegations against it over an agreement between the GNPC and government.

Deputy Minister of Energy, Dr Mohammed Amin Anta, has denied allegations by IMANI and ACEP that Ghana was losing over $1.5 billion through a gas supply agreement between the GNPC and Genser energy.

This was after being summoned by the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament.

Dr Anta argues Ghana is not losing any money to the deal contrary to claims by Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simmons and ACEP’s Ben Boakye. Interesting enough, Dr Anta was the Executive Secretary of one of the groups, ACEP.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament also disagrees.

Speaking to Parliamentary Correspondent, Ohene Amponsah, the ranking Member for the Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, said the Minister was jumping the gun, stressing that the Deputy Minister was drawing conclusion on the deal between GNPC and Genser.

Mr Jinapor revealed that management of Ghana Gas has equally been invited over the matter.

The Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, added that the Committee wished that the two groups that made the allegations would contact the Ministry with information it gathered.