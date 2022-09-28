The Ashanti Strategic Business Unit (SBU) of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that vending challenges with the prepaid metering systems are being fixed.

There have been interruptions in the purchase of electricity credits by customers over the past days, a situation many customers have raised concerns about.

In a statement, the ECG attributed the anomaly to some technical challenges that are already being resolved to ensure uninterrupted power supply to customers.

“Affected customers should please note that our engineers are working assiduously to correct the anomaly and restore the system to normalcy.

ECG’s Ashanti SBU statement

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this technical challenge,” the Ashanti SBU appealed in the statement signed by its director, David Asamoah.

Some customers in Volta, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw and Tafo have been affected.