Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has rescinded its decision to interdict a security officer who searched the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah.

GACL has explained the decision to rescind the interdiction follows consultations and facts that have been brought to its attention over the matter.

However, GACL’s letter has indicated that the Committee of Enquiry shall proceed with its mandate as spelt out in the Convening Order.

The security officer, Awudu Basit, stationed at the Kumasi Aiport was interdicted for what was described as embarrassing when he decided to conduct a pre-boarding search on Mr Dapaah in front of the VVIP Lounge on September 8.

The interdiction was to pave way for a thorough investigation of the circumstances that led to the incident.

The company has come under heavy criticism after the news about the incident went viral.