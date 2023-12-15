President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Aloysius Adjetey as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA).

The appointment is in line with Section 12(1) of the CWSA Act, 1998 (Act 564).

A letter signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo said Mr Adjetey has within 14 days to confirm receipt of the appointment or otherwise.

The appointment is “pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Authority given in consultation with the Public Services Commission”.

Read the full letter below:

