Police recruit at the Pwalugu Police Training School in the Upper East Region has been arrested for using a forged Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) certificate to secure entry into the Police Service.

The recruit, Sadam Sumaila was apprehended following his complaints about the rank he was being trained for as a Constable, despite presenting a degree certificate.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that, he had presented a falsified certificate.

The discovery led to his immediate arrest on December 12, 2023, as directed by the Director of the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS) in Pwalugu.

Sumaila was swiftly taken into custody and transferred to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Bolgatanga for further interrogation and processing of charges.

His actions are in clear violation of section 158 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act – 1960 (Act 29), which explicitly criminalizes the forgery of official documents.

The suspect admitted during interrogation that he had forged the certificate in question back in 2020.

Authorities are actively pursuing leads to engage KNUST officials to assist with the ongoing investigations into this fraudulent act.